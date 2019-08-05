Contrasting of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) and Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Both Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) compete on a level playing field in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands Inc. 27 1.47 N/A 1.53 18.91 Nomad Foods Limited 21 0.00 N/A 0.83 26.86

Table 1 demonstrates Conagra Brands Inc. and Nomad Foods Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nomad Foods Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Conagra Brands Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Conagra Brands Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Nomad Foods Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.5% Nomad Foods Limited 0.00% 6.2% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Conagra Brands Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Nomad Foods Limited has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conagra Brands Inc. Its rival Nomad Foods Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Nomad Foods Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conagra Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Conagra Brands Inc. and Nomad Foods Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Nomad Foods Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Conagra Brands Inc.’s consensus price target is $33.14, while its potential upside is 18.36%. On the other hand, Nomad Foods Limited’s potential upside is 13.11% and its consensus price target is $24.5. The data provided earlier shows that Conagra Brands Inc. appears more favorable than Nomad Foods Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Conagra Brands Inc. shares and 81.7% of Nomad Foods Limited shares. 3.4% are Conagra Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.32% of Nomad Foods Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conagra Brands Inc. 0.84% 7.32% -4.21% 34.65% -20.93% 35.16% Nomad Foods Limited -2.58% 2.72% 7.79% 23.04% 18.14% 33.19%

For the past year Conagra Brands Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nomad Foods Limited.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Conagra Brands Inc. beats Nomad Foods Limited.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. markets its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Blake's, Frontera, and DukeÂ’s brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The companyÂ’s frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. The company also sells its products in Austria, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, and Denmark. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.