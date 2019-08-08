Contrasting of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Both Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.40 N/A 0.24 28.34 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.03 N/A 1.47 1.19

Table 1 highlights Comstock Resources Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. VAALCO Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Comstock Resources Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Comstock Resources Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Resources Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Comstock Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor VAALCO Energy Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. VAALCO Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Comstock Resources Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Comstock Resources Inc. beats VAALCO Energy Inc.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.