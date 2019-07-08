Contrasting of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) and Its Peers

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.97% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Comstock Resources Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Comstock Resources Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.10% -1.90% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Comstock Resources Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Comstock Resources Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 78.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Comstock Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Comstock Resources Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Comstock Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.39 and has 2.44 Quick Ratio. Comstock Resources Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comstock Resources Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. In other hand, Comstock Resources Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Comstock Resources Inc.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.