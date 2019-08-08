Contrasting of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) and Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Both Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) and Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 79.16 N/A -0.14 0.00 Yamana Gold Inc. 2 1.89 N/A -0.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Comstock Mining Inc. and Yamana Gold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5% Yamana Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Mining Inc. has a beta of 0.24 and its 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Yamana Gold Inc.’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comstock Mining Inc. Its rival Yamana Gold Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Comstock Mining Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Yamana Gold Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares and 60.7% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares. Insiders held 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Yamana Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10% Yamana Gold Inc. 2.08% 21.9% 36.57% 6.12% -4.84% 25%

For the past year Comstock Mining Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Yamana Gold Inc.

Summary

Yamana Gold Inc. beats Comstock Mining Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.