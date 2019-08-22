Contrasting of comScore Inc. (SCOR) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Since comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. 12 0.30 N/A -2.35 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 221 10.25 N/A 7.45 32.86

Table 1 highlights comScore Inc. and S&P Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Risk & Volatility

comScore Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, S&P Global Inc. has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

comScore Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, S&P Global Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. S&P Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to comScore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

comScore Inc. and S&P Global Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

comScore Inc. has a 1,095.88% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.2. Meanwhile, S&P Global Inc.’s average target price is $261.43, while its potential downside is -1.21%. The results provided earlier shows that comScore Inc. appears more favorable than S&P Global Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75% of comScore Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.9% of S&P Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of comScore Inc. shares. Competitively, S&P Global Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13% S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14%

For the past year comScore Inc. has -77.13% weaker performance while S&P Global Inc. has 44.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors S&P Global Inc. beats comScore Inc.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.