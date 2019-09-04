Contrasting of comScore Inc. (SCOR) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. 11 0.30 N/A -2.35 0.00 PRGX Global Inc. 7 0.71 N/A 0.04 136.83

Table 1 demonstrates comScore Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows comScore Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1% PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

comScore Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Competitively, PRGX Global Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of comScore Inc. Its rival PRGX Global Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. PRGX Global Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than comScore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for comScore Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

comScore Inc. has a 754.92% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16.5. Competitively the consensus target price of PRGX Global Inc. is $13, which is potential 149.04% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, comScore Inc. is looking more favorable than PRGX Global Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75% of comScore Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of PRGX Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. comScore Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of PRGX Global Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13% PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76%

For the past year comScore Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than PRGX Global Inc.

Summary

PRGX Global Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors comScore Inc.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.