Contrasting of CompX International Inc. (CIX) and Its Rivals

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) is a company in the Security & Protection Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CompX International Inc. has 10.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 50.58% institutional ownership for its rivals. 86.83% of CompX International Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.37% of all Security & Protection Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CompX International Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International Inc. 0.00% 10.50% 9.50% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing CompX International Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International Inc. N/A 15 13.17 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

CompX International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio CompX International Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for CompX International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.83

The potential upside of the peers is 51.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CompX International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CompX International Inc. -0.18% -2.66% 2.68% 15.85% 22.76% 20.87% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year CompX International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

CompX International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, CompX International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.78 and has 2.24 Quick Ratio. CompX International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CompX International Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

CompX International Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. Competitively, CompX International Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.91% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CompX International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CompX International Inc.’s competitors beat CompX International Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company operates through two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, and hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, trim tabs, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting, wire harnesses, and other accessories. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, vending equipment and various other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.