Contrasting of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 33.38 N/A -0.55 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.53 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Compugen Ltd. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility and Risk

Compugen Ltd.’s 2.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 162.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 18.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.