Contrasting of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 26.14 N/A -0.40 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. Its rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Compugen Ltd. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 19.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was less bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Compugen Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.