Contrasting of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

This is a contrast between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 3 28.83 N/A -0.40 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.77 N/A 12.15 4.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Compugen Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Risk & Volatility

Compugen Ltd.’s 2.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 141.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Compugen Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 consensus target price and a 6.71% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 86.5% respectively. Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has stronger performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.