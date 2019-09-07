Contrasting of Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.19 N/A 2.07 26.94 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Compass Minerals International Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Compass Minerals International Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2%

Risk and Volatility

Compass Minerals International Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Uranium Energy Corp.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Compass Minerals International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Uranium Energy Corp. which has a 15.4 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Uranium Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compass Minerals International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compass Minerals International Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Uranium Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Minerals International Inc. has a 7.72% upside potential and an average price target of $55.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Compass Minerals International Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 35.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96% Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77%

For the past year Compass Minerals International Inc. had bullish trend while Uranium Energy Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Compass Minerals International Inc. beats Uranium Energy Corp.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.