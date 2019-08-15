Contrasting of Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.07 N/A 2.07 26.94 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 82.57 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% -9.5% -9.2%

Volatility & Risk

Compass Minerals International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Compass Minerals International Inc. are 2.2 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Compass Minerals International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Compass Minerals International Inc. and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.84% for Compass Minerals International Inc. with consensus price target of $55.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compass Minerals International Inc. and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 96.4% and 2.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares. Comparatively, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has 28.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -10.22% 5.49% 4.17% -11.12% -27.25% 1.67%

For the past year Compass Minerals International Inc. was more bullish than Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.