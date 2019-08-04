Contrasting of Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) and Its Rivals

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Compass Minerals International Inc. has 96.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Compass Minerals International Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.70% 2.70% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Compass Minerals International Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. N/A 54 26.94 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Compass Minerals International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Compass Minerals International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.36 1.77 2.52

The potential upside of the rivals is 69.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Compass Minerals International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Compass Minerals International Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compass Minerals International Inc. are 2.2 and 1.4. Competitively, Compass Minerals International Inc.’s rivals have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Compass Minerals International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Compass Minerals International Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Compass Minerals International Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Compass Minerals International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Compass Minerals International Inc.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.