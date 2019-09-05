Contrasting of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)

Both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $21.5, with potential upside of 14.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 7 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.