Contrasting of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)

Both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.65
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is $21.5, with potential upside of 14.12%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 7 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.