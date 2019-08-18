Contrasting of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.64 N/A 1.39 13.79 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 2 2.67 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential currently stands at 59.26% and an $29.83 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors at 36.2% and 22.73% respectively. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 6 factors.