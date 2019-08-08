Contrasting of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.20 N/A -0.02 0.00 Vedanta Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Vedanta Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3% Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.59 beta means Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Vedanta Limited’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are 1.9 and 1.6. Competitively, Vedanta Limited has 0.8 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vedanta Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Vedanta Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Vedanta Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is $15, with potential downside of -3.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.6% of Vedanta Limited are owned by institutional investors. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s share owned by insiders are 37.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.68% of Vedanta Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -14.09% -7.47% -3.48% -0.85% 11.4% -6.04% Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35%

For the past year Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was less bearish than Vedanta Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Vedanta Limited.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.