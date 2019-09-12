Contrasting of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Both Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 11 0.00 N/A 1.52 8.49 Ameren Corporation 74 3.17 N/A 3.47 21.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Ameren Corporation. Ameren Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is currently more affordable than Ameren Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Ameren Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 9.7% 4.4% Ameren Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Ameren Corporation’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ameren Corporation are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ameren Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Ameren Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0.00 Ameren Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Ameren Corporation has an average target price of $80, with potential upside of 6.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of Ameren Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% are Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ameren Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -1.38% 3.28% 25.58% 32.14% 139.23% 64.88% Ameren Corporation -0.97% 0.64% 4.78% 11.41% 23.23% 16.04%

For the past year Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has stronger performance than Ameren Corporation

Summary

Ameren Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.