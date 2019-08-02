Contrasting of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG-C) and Its Rivals

As Diversified Utilities company, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.57% of all Diversified Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.74%
|8.97%
|2.89%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais
|N/A
|4
|20.61
|Industry Average
|263.32M
|4.59B
|44.92
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.60
|1.67
|2.00
|2.49
The potential upside of the peers is 11.28%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais
|-6.2%
|-5.59%
|5.53%
|10.03%
|116.15%
|11.7%
|Industry Average
|1.40%
|5.61%
|8.06%
|15.17%
|17.44%
|19.89%
For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s rivals beat Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.
