Contrasting of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG-C) and Its Rivals

As Diversified Utilities company, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.57% of all Diversified Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais N/A 4 20.61 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.60 1.67 2.00 2.49

The potential upside of the peers is 11.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -6.2% -5.59% 5.53% 10.03% 116.15% 11.7% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s rivals beat Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.