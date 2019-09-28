Contrasting of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Both Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 1.13B 0.30 12.08 Evergy Inc. 65 3.42 234.75M 2.34 25.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Evergy Inc. Evergy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Evergy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 32,246,097,651.46% 13.7% 4% Evergy Inc. 362,100,879.22% 5.6% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s current beta is 0.25 and it happens to be 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Evergy Inc. has a 0.23 beta which is 77.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Evergy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Evergy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Evergy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00 Evergy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Evergy Inc.’s consensus target price is $65.75, while its potential downside is -1.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and Evergy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.8% and 87.6% respectively. 1% are Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Evergy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81% Evergy Inc. -0.4% 0.55% 5.33% 6.68% 9.17% 6.55%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais was less bullish than Evergy Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Evergy Inc. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.