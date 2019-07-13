Contrasting of Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 58 3.20 N/A 0.07 755.76 PagerDuty Inc. 48 28.41 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Commvault Systems Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Commvault Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, PagerDuty Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Commvault Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PagerDuty Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Commvault Systems Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Commvault Systems Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 26.8%. Insiders owned 8.2% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, PagerDuty Inc. has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -1.11% -21.54% -26.4% -16.08% -27.08% -15.59% PagerDuty Inc. 8.9% 36.46% 0% 0% 0% 39.74%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. has -15.59% weaker performance while PagerDuty Inc. has 39.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Commvault Systems Inc. beats PagerDuty Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.