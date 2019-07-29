Contrasting of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Both Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 36 15.53 N/A 0.22 165.45 Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 19 6.24 N/A 0.74 27.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0.00% 1.5% 0.9% Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. Competitively, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0 2 1 2.33 Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a consensus target price of $36.33, and a -12.86% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.9% and 98.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.3% of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 1.95% 3.69% 7.23% 23.7% 40.54% 28.55% Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 1.32% 1.83% -0.99% -5.92% -0.1% 21.48%

For the past year Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has stronger performance than Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated beats Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate properties for the healthcare industry. Its property portfolio consists of 86 properties comprising 67 skilled nursing facilities; 10 combined skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living facilities; 5 assisted living facilities; 2 mental health facilities; 1 independent living facility; and 1 continuing care retirement community. The company leases its properties to subsidiaries of Sun Healthcare Group, Inc. As of December 31, 2010, its properties had a total of 9,603 licensed beds or units across 19 states. The company is based in Irvine, California.