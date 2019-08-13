Contrasting of Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)

Since Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.58 N/A -0.51 0.00 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.11 N/A -4.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Communications Systems Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Communications Systems Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.94 beta indicates that Communications Systems Inc. is 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s beta is 3.08 which is 208.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Communications Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Communications Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.2% of Communications Systems Inc. shares and 10.7% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited shares. Insiders owned 9.5% of Communications Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. had bullish trend while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Communications Systems Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.