Contrasting of Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.52 N/A -0.51 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 13 0.95 N/A 0.03 338.18

Demonstrates Communications Systems Inc. and CalAmp Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Communications Systems Inc. and CalAmp Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.94 shows that Communications Systems Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CalAmp Corp. on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Communications Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, CalAmp Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Communications Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Communications Systems Inc. and CalAmp Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

CalAmp Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $17.25 average target price and a 70.62% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.2% of Communications Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.7% of CalAmp Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% are Communications Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, CalAmp Corp. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. had bullish trend while CalAmp Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CalAmp Corp. beats Communications Systems Inc.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.