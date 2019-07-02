Contrasting of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)

This is a contrast between CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 20 0.69 N/A 0.68 27.51 Turtle Beach Corporation 13 0.58 N/A 2.61 3.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation. Turtle Beach Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope Holding Company Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4% Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 327.4% 39.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.32 beta indicates that CommScope Holding Company Inc. is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Turtle Beach Corporation has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turtle Beach Corporation are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. CommScope Holding Company Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.43% and an $25.86 consensus price target. On the other hand, Turtle Beach Corporation’s potential upside is 102.41% and its consensus price target is $23.5. Based on the results given earlier, Turtle Beach Corporation is looking more favorable than CommScope Holding Company Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares and 63.3% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.6% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.1% of Turtle Beach Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -19.34% -28.57% -16.67% -4.07% -36.54% 13.48% Turtle Beach Corporation -13.78% -22.27% -45.14% -44.66% -38.48% -34.69%

For the past year CommScope Holding Company Inc. had bullish trend while Turtle Beach Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats Turtle Beach Corporation.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.