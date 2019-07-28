Contrasting of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) and National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC)

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) and National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares Inc. 60 5.16 N/A 3.76 15.74 National Bank Holdings Corporation 35 4.29 N/A 2.28 16.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Commerce Bancshares Inc. and National Bank Holdings Corporation. National Bank Holdings Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Commerce Bancshares Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Commerce Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than National Bank Holdings Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Commerce Bancshares Inc. and National Bank Holdings Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.7% National Bank Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.74 shows that Commerce Bancshares Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. National Bank Holdings Corporation’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.9% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares and 92.6% of National Bank Holdings Corporation shares. About 2.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.18% of National Bank Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commerce Bancshares Inc. -1.96% -0.12% -3.78% -7.17% -4.94% 4.84% National Bank Holdings Corporation -2.71% 5.35% 7.87% 3.98% -0.38% 18.59%

For the past year Commerce Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than National Bank Holdings Corporation

Summary

Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors National Bank Holdings Corporation.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.