Contrasting of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) and First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) and First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares Inc. 60 5.16 N/A 3.76 15.74 First Mid Bancshares Inc. 34 3.39 N/A 2.67 12.81

In table 1 we can see Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Mid Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Commerce Bancshares Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of First Mid Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Mid Bancshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.7% First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.74 beta indicates that Commerce Bancshares Inc. is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.43 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.9% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares and 29.3% of First Mid Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of First Mid Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commerce Bancshares Inc. -1.96% -0.12% -3.78% -7.17% -4.94% 4.84% First Mid Bancshares Inc. -2.86% 3.51% -1.44% -7.58% -8% 7.3%

For the past year Commerce Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than First Mid Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats First Mid Bancshares Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.