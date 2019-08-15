Contrasting of Comerica Incorporated (CMA) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Since Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) are part of the Money Center Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica Incorporated 76 2.67 N/A 7.74 9.45 United Bancshares Inc. 22 1.78 N/A 2.52 8.70

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. United Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Comerica Incorporated. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Comerica Incorporated is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 15.9% 1.7% United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Comerica Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Competitively, United Bancshares Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Comerica Incorporated and United Bancshares Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica Incorporated 0 6 1 2.14 United Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Comerica Incorporated’s upside potential is 36.07% at a $81.33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Comerica Incorporated and United Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 19.5% respectively. Comerica Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.1% are United Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comerica Incorporated 1.15% 0.26% -4.92% -9.54% -24.24% 6.57% United Bancshares Inc. 4.19% 8.53% -5.97% 6.51% -1.17% 9.34%

For the past year Comerica Incorporated was less bullish than United Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Comerica Incorporated beats on 10 of the 10 factors United Bancshares Inc.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.