Contrasting of Comerica Incorporated (CMA) and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica Incorporated 74 2.68 N/A 7.74 9.45 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 131 3.35 N/A 11.07 12.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Comerica Incorporated. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Comerica Incorporated has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Comerica Incorporated and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 15.9% 1.7% The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.44 shows that Comerica Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Comerica Incorporated and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica Incorporated 0 7 1 2.13 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Comerica Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 30.25% and an $80.3 average price target. Competitively The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has an average price target of $146.25, with potential upside of 13.43%. The results provided earlier shows that Comerica Incorporated appears more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of Comerica Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Comerica Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comerica Incorporated 1.15% 0.26% -4.92% -9.54% -24.24% 6.57% The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 1.11% 2.22% 5.69% 15.56% -1.69% 22.23%

For the past year Comerica Incorporated has weaker performance than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Comerica Incorporated.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.