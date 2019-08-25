Contrasting of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC) and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM)

Since Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) are part of the REIT – Office industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|16
|2.56
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.79
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a 67.20% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.1% and 11.24%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.16% of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|1.57%
|4.25%
|4.18%
|-1.64%
|-22.64%
|2.6%
|Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. beats Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.