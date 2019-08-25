Contrasting of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC) and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM)

Since Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) are part of the REIT – Office industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 16 2.56 N/A -1.14 0.00 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a 67.20% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.1% and 11.24%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.16% of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 1.57% 4.25% 4.18% -1.64% -22.64% 2.6% Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. beats Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.