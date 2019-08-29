Contrasting of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.77
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Tyme Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. About 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Summary
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
