Contrasting of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.77 N/A -0.80 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. About 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.