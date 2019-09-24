Contrasting of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.90
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|7
|2.78
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
In table 1 we can see CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 19.13%. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.
Summary
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
