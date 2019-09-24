Contrasting of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.90 N/A -0.80 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 2.78 N/A -7.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 19.13%. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.