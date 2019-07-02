Contrasting of Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.99
|N/A
|0.49
|19.42
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.4%
|4.1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Collier Creek Holdings and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.3% respectively. 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0%
|-1%
|2.58%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-5.69%
|-10.1%
|14.01%
|-10.35%
|-6.35%
|9.01%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has weaker performance than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Collier Creek Holdings on 7 of the 8 factors.
