Contrasting of Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.99 N/A 0.49 19.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 4.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Collier Creek Holdings and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.3% respectively. 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -5.69% -10.1% 14.01% -10.35% -6.35% 9.01%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has weaker performance than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Collier Creek Holdings on 7 of the 8 factors.