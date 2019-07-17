Contrasting of Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

This is a contrast between Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|134.27
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Collier Creek Holdings and Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares. About 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0%
|-1%
|2.58%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.26%
|2.55%
|4.35%
|0%
|2.55%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has stronger performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Collier Creek Holdings.
