Contrasting of Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

This is a contrast between Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 134.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Collier Creek Holdings and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares. About 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11% Legacy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.26% 2.55% 4.35% 0% 2.55%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has stronger performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Collier Creek Holdings.