Contrasting of Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Collier Creek Holdings and Graf Industrial Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Collier Creek Holdings and Graf Industrial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 56.12%. About 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.1% 0.51% 1.85% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was less bullish than Graf Industrial Corp.