Contrasting of Cohu Inc. (COHU) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu Inc. 16 0.93 N/A -1.40 0.00 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 18 1.36 N/A 1.16 13.84

In table 1 we can see Cohu Inc. and Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cohu Inc. and Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -8.1% Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cohu Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cohu Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Axcelis Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Axcelis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cohu Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cohu Inc. and Axcelis Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 79.28% for Cohu Inc. with consensus price target of $22.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Cohu Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.5% of Axcelis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Cohu Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohu Inc. -6.07% -5.13% 3.2% -14.16% -39.24% -5.66% Axcelis Technologies Inc. -1.71% 3.95% -24.01% -22.46% -25% -9.83%

For the past year Cohu Inc. has stronger performance than Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cohu Inc.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.