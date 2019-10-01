Contrasting of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Both Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 21 0.69 59.66M -2.66 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 287,379,576.11% 0% -120.3% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,436,754,176.61% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 75.55% at a $33.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 905.03%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.45% and 70.7%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -65.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.