Contrasting of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

We are contrasting Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.88 N/A -2.66 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.39 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s current beta is 3.05 and it happens to be 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $31.5, and a 41.96% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.