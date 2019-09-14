Contrasting of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 11.69 N/A -2.66 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.53 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. Its rival Novan Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Novan Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $33.67, with potential upside of 66.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Novan Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novan Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.