Contrasting of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

This is a contrast between Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 10.70 N/A -2.66 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.05 beta indicates that Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 63.33% at a $30.2 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.45% and 3.3%. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. was more bullish than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.