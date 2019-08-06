Contrasting of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 9.61 N/A -2.66 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Atreca Inc. is 22 and its Quick Ratio is has 22. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 37.54% upside potential and an average price target of $27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 67% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance while Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.