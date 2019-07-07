Contrasting of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 15 42.52 N/A -3.11 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 21.71 N/A -8.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a beta of 3.59 and its 259.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aravive Inc.’s 2.44 beta is the reason why it is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 18.73% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.