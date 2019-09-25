Contrasting of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.79 N/A -2.66 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 67.15 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 52.35% at a $33.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 46.2% respectively. 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.