Contrasting of Coherent Inc. (COHR) and Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) and Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent Inc. 139 2.35 N/A 7.37 18.83 Vishay Precision Group Inc. 37 1.53 N/A 1.99 20.51

Demonstrates Coherent Inc. and Vishay Precision Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Vishay Precision Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Coherent Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Coherent Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 8.8% Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Coherent Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.81. In other hand, Vishay Precision Group Inc. has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coherent Inc. Its rival Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 2.9 respectively. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Coherent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Coherent Inc. and Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Coherent Inc. is $175, with potential upside of 11.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coherent Inc. and Vishay Precision Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Coherent Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherent Inc. -7.2% 0.92% -3.27% 17.44% -14.66% 31.35% Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77%

For the past year Coherent Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Summary

Coherent Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.