Contrasting of Coherent Inc. (COHR) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent Inc. 134 1.99 N/A 7.37 18.83 Badger Meter Inc. 56 3.69 N/A 1.24 43.10

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Badger Meter Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Coherent Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Coherent Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Badger Meter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Coherent Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 8.8% Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 7%

Risk & Volatility

Coherent Inc.’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Badger Meter Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Coherent Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Badger Meter Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Coherent Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Badger Meter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Coherent Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Coherent Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.95% and an $163.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Badger Meter Inc.’s consensus target price is $54.5, while its potential upside is 1.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Coherent Inc. looks more robust than Badger Meter Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Coherent Inc. shares and 89.8% of Badger Meter Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Coherent Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Badger Meter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherent Inc. -7.2% 0.92% -3.27% 17.44% -14.66% 31.35% Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7%

For the past year Coherent Inc. was more bullish than Badger Meter Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Coherent Inc. beats Badger Meter Inc.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.