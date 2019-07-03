Contrasting of Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 43 6.52 N/A 2.50 20.24 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 13.09 N/A 0.04 310.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cohen & Steers Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Cohen & Steers Inc. has a consensus price target of $36, and a -31.52% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cohen & Steers Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 10.74% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.