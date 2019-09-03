Contrasting of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 20.53 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see CohBar Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CohBar Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CohBar Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc.’s potential upside is 41.70% and its average price target is $37.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CohBar Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 49.2%. Insiders held roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.