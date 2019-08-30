Contrasting of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights CohBar Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CohBar Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares. Insiders held roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year CohBar Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Motif Bio plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CohBar Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.