Contrasting of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CohBar Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. Histogenics Corporation’s 3.29 beta is the reason why it is 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CohBar Inc. and Histogenics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 13%. CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.85%. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Histogenics Corporation beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.