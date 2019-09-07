Contrasting of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 6.13 N/A 3.71 20.20

In table 1 we can see CohBar Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.14 beta indicates that CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CohBar Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 91% respectively. CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.85%. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.