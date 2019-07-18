Contrasting of CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 255.74 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights CohBar Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CohBar Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21 and has 21 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CohBar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CohBar Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, which is potential 60.45% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.85%. Competitively, 0.3% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year CohBar Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.